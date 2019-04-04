The Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meets at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua, Wednesday, April 10. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m.
What does it cost to run a business or develop new products? At the next meeting, attendees will learn how to find all the costs associated with starting and running a business, or expanding and adding new product lines. Aaron Reimler, Business and Income Developer for Couleecap Inc., will help entrepreneurs better understand bottom lines, reasonable break-even points, and building or adjusting financial projections in their business plan. Using the lean business model canvas, he will show the importance of identifying fixed, variable, and start-up costs, and how they can be used in a business plan to help get funding for start-ups and expansions.
Reimler will also give a taste of the CO.STARTERS curriculum, and introduce an action driven approach to model building, and explain the importance of identifying these costs in creating a model to help test new ideas.
The I&E club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
