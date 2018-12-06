In the midst of an increasingly centralized seed market where uniformity and broad adaptation drive plant breeding innovation and little information is shared with those growing the seed, a fundamentally different model of agriculture is emerging. This new model is based on diversifying farms and building healthier and more resilient agro-ecosystems. At the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, speaker Dr. Nicolas Enjalbert, co-founder and CEO of SeedLinked, will discuss this emerging, collaborative, data sharing platform that connects people and data to help characterize, breed, source, and harvest the best.
The meeting will be held at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, Wednesday, Dec. 12. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m.
SeedLinked was created to increase the amount and quality of information available on variety performance in different regions. It will be available to anyone, from plant breeders, to commercial growers, to home gardeners; in just one click, see what variety is best for your region and needs.
UW-Madison and SeedLinked are collaborating to develop and beta test the platform through a joint USDA Small Business Innovation Grant in 2019. The company’s Minimum Viable Product will focus on vegetable varieties, with extension into other specialty crops to follow.
Enjalbert will present the overall concept of SeedLinked and development of a platform-based business model, incorporation experience, and work toward creating a social entrepreneurial business in today’s startup world.
The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575. The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
