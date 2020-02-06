Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meets in Viroqua Feb. 12

Creativity and imagination are the sparks for innovation. Join the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting for a fun and experiential evening learning how to use the power of the subconscious mind to tap into creativity and inspiration. This month, “From Thoughts to Things” brings Gayle O’Meara Nielsen, MHt, for a topic that is great for inventors, business owners, entrepreneurs and artists. Learn some science about the brain and practice some quick and easy tools to leverage the potential of your brain to expand your possibilities.
Nielsen is a Hypnotist, Certified Matrix Energetics Practitioner, and martial artist. With degrees in Electro-Mechanical Technology and Visual Communications, and a past corporate career with a Fortune 100 company in laboratory materials testing and Information Technology, she brings a solid science background to her work in understanding consciousness and exploring the potential of the human mind. She works with clients individually and in group to access positive states create outstanding change.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m. The I&E club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required. Everyone is welcome.