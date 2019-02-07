Justin Johnson, CEO/founder of Sustainable Kitchens, will be the guest speaker at the Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 13. The meeting will be held at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m.
Johnson will talk about how he launched his scratch-food focused consulting firm in his home office in 48 hours, with no capital and no plan. A 20-year restaurant veteran, Johnson had an idea he thought would change the way institutional operators approached food service. Today, just four years later, Sustainable Kitchens is a million dollar company and has executed projects all over Wisconsin with hospitals, schools, restaurants, retirement homes and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Johnson will share his experience building a new category, scaling a business from nothing, recovering from mistakes and bad decisions, as well as, his biggest victories and most crushing failures along the rocky road to revolutionize institutional food service.
The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
