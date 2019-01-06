The increasing interest and support for the hemp industry brings “Opportunities with HempScience” as the topic at the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting. The meeting will be held at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, Wednesday, Jan. 9, with networking starting at 5:30 p.m. and the program at 6 p.m.
Speaker Luke Zigovits, CEO of North American Organic Trade Solutions, will talk about developing a local hemp grower pool for a nationally distributed brand producing the world’s first certified organic, fair trade, small producer and premium hemp phytonutrient products. Local growers of CBD hemp flowers are needed to supply a local processor for the 2019 season.
HempScience LLC, is positioned to become the world’s premier source for certified organic whole hemp flower based phytonutrient products, and consumer retail brands. Showcasing three key attributes in their branding, HempScience will promote certified organic, fair trade and local, small family farm produced hemp flowers. HempScience LLC is a fully owned Wisconsin based subsidiary of North American Organic Trade Solutions Ltd. (NAOTS). Founded by Zigovits and Jason Freeman, organic and hemp industry veterans with a decades of experience in organic hemp grain production, sourcing and trading, HempScience has an established network to provide profitability through significant retail and medical clinic sales. HempScience plans to set up its processing and manufacturing facilities in Viroqua in 2019.
The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
