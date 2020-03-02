Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meets in Viroqua March 11

“Digital Marketing Tactics” is the topic at the Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting set for Wednesday, March 11. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m.; the program begins at 6 p.m.
Taylor Henry will talk about direct to consumer marketing and how to use online data to understand your customer and to increase sales by finding repeat customers.
Henry grew up in Viroqua and about a year ago moved back after a short time away. He operates a digital marketing agency that serves clients all over the world. The company specializes in information, online and local marketing. They focus on media buying through Facebook, Google, YouTube and Hulu. Henry will talk about optimizing your lead generation system and the sales system behind it using digital tools.
The meeting will be held at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.