Getting ready for your accountant will be the topic of the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting to be held at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, Wednesday, Nov. 14. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m.
Many businesses and individuals struggle with how to consolidate all of their financial materials. At the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Cathy Kulig, CPA and tax manager with Johnson Block and Company, Inc. will discuss specific things your accountant ought to know about you. She will provide questionnaires and organizers that people may use in gathering information at tax time. You will learn how to organize important financial data for your business, farm, rental activities and sale of various types of property. Her presentation will also include tax credits and additional savings to you and how 2018 will differ from the previous years. Don't forget to bring W-2's, 1099's, and all of those government forms with you to the meeting.
The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575. The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
