Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meets Jan. 8

“How small business owners can save for retirement” is the topic of the Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The meeting will be held at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m.
Planning for the future is critical to the success of any business venture. Allison Mendoza will explain the benefits and differences between retirement savings strategies, such as SIMPLE IRA, SEP IRA and Qualified Retirement Plans, along with other key financial topics to help your business grow. Mendoza is the Client Services Manager at Socially Responsible Retirement Strategies and LPL Financial in La Crosse.
The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com