Iowa man involved in single-motorcycle crash in Readstown

At about 3:42 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call of the motorcycle accident. According to the sheriff's office, Carl J. Nagel, 23, was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 61 and approached the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 61 and U.S. Hwy. 14. After Nagel had left the intersection, traveling eastbound on West Kickapoo Street, he had lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle had skid and came to a rest on its side. Nagel was thrown from the motorcycle and struck the pavement of the roadway.