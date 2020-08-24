 Skip to main content
Iowa motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash in La Farge
Iowa motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash in La Farge

Two Charles City, Iowa, residents were injured in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of West Main and North Mill streets in La Farge, Sunday.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 12:30 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the accident. John Halvorson, 79, was riding a motorcycle with his passenger Joyce Knight, 80. Halvorson was making a left turn from West Main Street onto North Mill Street and was unable to make the corner. Halvorson hit a curb, causing the motorcycle to go out of control.

Both Halvorson and Knight were ejected off the motorcycle and sustained minor injuries. Halvorson was not wearing a helmet. Knight was wearing a helmet. Both declined medical transport to the hospital.

La Farge EMS, the La Farge Fire Department and the La Farge Truck Center assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

