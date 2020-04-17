Isolation facilities discussed for COVID-19 patients in Vernon County

Isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients were discussed during a joint meeting of the Vernon County Emergency Management Committee and the Vernon County Board of Health, April 8.

Dennis Brault, chair of the Emergency Management Committee and the Vernon County Board of Supervisors, said no action was taken at the meeting, but preparations are being made for the facilities.

He said the Emergency Operations Center staff and Vernon County Emergency Management have made contact with hotels and the former hospital in Tomah for overfill and isolation of patients. Contacts have also been made with Vernon Memorial Healthcare and Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinic-Hillsboro.

Brault said the isolation facilities discussion, which was part of an EOC update, was informational. “We don’t need to worry now. We’re trying to prepare for eventualities.”

In an interview Tuesday, Brault said that according to the latest predictions he read, COVID-19 is expected to peak in August with less than 100 cases. He said spreading that out would depend on people maintaining social distancing and staying home. “Being in a rural area is not like big cities,” he said.

Brault said he encourages everyone to do their part and stay at home.