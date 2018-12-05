Isthmus Brass will appear at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.
The Madison-based Isthmus Brass celebrates their 10th year performing together and will showcase a number of old and new holiday works arranged specifically for the Isthmus Brass over the years. Additionally, the group will showcase many new arrangements they have recently recorded on their second holiday album which they will reveal at the concert.
Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $10. Tickets are available at wapac.ludus.com.
