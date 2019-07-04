The J.A.R. Cowgirls will headline Kickapoo Cowboy Church Sunday, July 7, at 6 p.m. The J.A.R. Trio consists of Rosie Koch, Angie McCauley and Judy Herr, who have been performing their gospel music for over 30 years.

Kickapoo Cowboy Church is held at the Country Gardens Event Hall, next to Crazy Franks on Hwy. 61, Readstown. Everyone is welcome at Kickapoo Cowboy Church, which is non-denominational. Pastor Wayne Goplin invites people to attend just as they are. Bring the kids, too, as services are family-friendly, cookies and coffee available.

More information and upcoming performers can be found at www.kickapoocowboychurch.org or by contacting Goplin at 608-632-2274.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.