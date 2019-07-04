The J.A.R. Cowgirls will headline Kickapoo Cowboy Church Sunday, July 7, at 6 p.m. The J.A.R. Trio consists of Rosie Koch, Angie McCauley and Judy Herr, who have been performing their gospel music for over 30 years.
Kickapoo Cowboy Church is held at the Country Gardens Event Hall, next to Crazy Franks on Hwy. 61, Readstown. Everyone is welcome at Kickapoo Cowboy Church, which is non-denominational. Pastor Wayne Goplin invites people to attend just as they are. Bring the kids, too, as services are family-friendly, cookies and coffee available.
More information and upcoming performers can be found at www.kickapoocowboychurch.org or by contacting Goplin at 608-632-2274.
