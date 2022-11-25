Jack Clizer, Ambrosia Wojahn earn Rotary club honors

Jack Clizer and Ambrosia Wojahn have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for October.

Clizer’s first semester classes include cultural anthropology, agriculture and plant science, family living, metals and English. During the second semester Clizer will be taking sociology and psychology, Youth Teaching Youth English, metals, family living and AP environmental science.

His school activities include wrestling and serving as the Laurel High School Student Council president.

Clizer’s hobbies include fitness, writing and acting. His future plans include college, travel and maybe the military.

He is the son of Carl Cizer and Theresa Carey.

Wojahn’s senior-year classes include cultural anthropology (Laurel), Virginia Woolf (independent), screenwriting (independent), ASL (Laurel), AP psychology, AP language and composition, AP environmental science and French.

Her school activities are serving as editor of both the Laurel newsletter and yearbook, and being a member of the Laurel crochet, book and debate clubs.

Wojahn’s community activities include work study at the Crawford County Independent newspaper, volunteering with Friends of Vernon County Parks and taking mandolin lessons.

In her spare time she enjoys reading, writing, hiking, gardening and playing the mandolin.

Wojahn plans on attending a four-year college, preferably the University of Wisconsin-Madison or Northwestern, to study print journalism and environmental science.

She is the daughter of Ben Wojahn and Terri Okrasinski.