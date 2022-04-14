Janice Turben announces run for Vernon County Sheriff

Janice Turben, who has been employed by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office as a correctional officer in the jail for 11 years, announced Thursday, April 14 she will run for the office of sheriff.

Current Sheriff John Spears announced earlier this month he will not seek re-election.

"I believe that my experiences while working in the jail, leadership abilities among my peers as the professional communications instructor, as well as my previous experiences working as an alternative education coordinator for the Family and Children’s Center, make me a well-rounded candidate for this office," Turben said in a press release.

"The divisions of the office, including dispatch, patrol, jail and investigations work 24/7 to keep our communities safe," Turben said. "l am committed to supporting these outstanding individuals by providing them a new style of leadership where they can excel in their careers and be involved in the development of the department to better support our communities."

Turben is the second person to announce their intention to run for sheriff. Deputy Sheriff Roy Torgerson announced his intention earlier this month.

