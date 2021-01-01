January member show at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua

At the beginning of each year, VIVA Gallery takes a month to celebrate the talents of its members with a themed show. As always, the show will be unveiled on the first Thursday of the month which falls on Jan. 7. This year’s theme is “Connections.”

Some of the pieces of participating artists directly exemplify the idea of connection. M’Lou Wilkie has created a stained glass art piece featuring trees intertwining with each other and the moon to represent her strong connection to nature. Mark Herring’s painting is a visual representation of a friend’s seven chakras. He placed his hands on the different chakra points of that friend, then took his visual images from each point and combined them into a composition on canvas. Paul Bergquist has painted a brilliant sunset on the Rhine river. The sun is mirrored in the water, staining deeper as the light dies, a perfect marriage of sky and water. Anne Tedeschi offers a very personal watercolor painting of her second cousins who live in Kenya. They are twins, and the grandchildren of her only sibling, a brother who died quite young. The twins are a living connection to her beloved brother.