January member show set at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua

At the beginning of each year, VIVA Gallery in Viroqua takes a month to celebrate the talents of its members with a themed show. As always, the show will be unveiled on First Thursday, which takes place on Jan. 2. This year’s theme is “Through a Doorway.”
Through these doorways, you might find a traditional scene, or something less than traditional. Maureen Karlstad worked with the idea of a doorway to the infinite, through a series of pastel drawings on black paper. Mark Herring worked in ink and acrylic, opening the door to his imagination, while Natalie Hinahara envisioned a serene natural scene outside her opened door. That’s just a hint of what you will find this January when you step through the door of VIVA Gallery.
The “Through a Doorway” pieces and many other works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on Jan. 2 from 5-7 p.m. and throughout the month of January. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.