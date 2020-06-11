Jared Anderson, Josephine Dobbs Viroqua High School's top students

Viroqua High School has announced its Class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Valedictorian is Jared Anderson and salutatorian is Josephine Dobbs.
Anderson is the son of Joel and Kathryn Anderson. According to the Viroqua Area Schools Facebook page, he participated in forensics, the Medieval Feast, band, basketball, tennis, football, and the Board Game Club. Jared plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Business Management & Human Resources with a certificate in Communication Arts. His future plans consist of developing his writing, his filmmaking, and his musical skills.
Dobbs is the daughter of Christine Dobbs. According to the Viroqua Area Schools Facebook page, her favorite high school activities were basketball and cross country and she competed all four years in each sport. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire this fall for nursing and plans on continuing her education to become a midwife nurse.
