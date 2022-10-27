Jason Freund to speak at Valley Stewardship Network's Conservation on Tap

After a two-year hiatus, Valley Stewardship Network is happy to announce the return of its environmental presentation series Conservation on Tap on the First Tuesday of the upcoming winter months. The first presentation is “Climate Change, Flooding, and Stream Manipulation in the Driftless Area,” with Jason Freund, a lecturer in biology at UW-La Crosse. The event will take place at The Historic Fortney, 100 N. Main St., Viroqua, Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

Freund will talk a bit about what we have seen from climate change in the Driftless Area and about flood events, particularly the damage from the August 2018 flood event. He’ll also discuss our native plant communities, the history of human disturbances, and how we can reconnect streams and their floodplains to minimize the effects of flooding.

Freund is a native Wisconsinite, having grown up in Waterloo – near Madison. After pursuing his undergraduate degree at UW-Platteville in biology, he worked at the University of Wisconsin–Madison Agronomy department for a couple of years before heading to West Virginia for graduate school where he earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in Forest Resource Science/Fisheries Ecology and Management. Since then, he spent a couple of years in Oklahoma and then southeastern Wisconsin before moving to La Crosse. He is also active in Trout Unlimited, including the local chapter, the Coulee Region chapter. His interests are in stream ecology, fish/habitat interactions, and landscape/watershed influences on streams and their habitats.

The Noble Rind next door will be open that night until 7 p.m. for dinner.