Recently I finished reading the book titled, “Eager Beavers Matter,” written by Ben Goldfarb, in 2018. Many years ago I caught a 17-nch brook trout behind a beaver dam. Years later I caught a 25 inch brown trout behind another beaver dam. I was aware of the good food for trout behind beaver dams that was mentioned in Trout, publication from Trout Unlimited, about two year ago. If you have a beaver dam that is there for at least three years you could find big trout behind the dam.
Considering fish food as the writer of “Eager Beavers Matter,” wrote, “Beavers make fish food. Beaver ponds containing up to five times more invertebrates than open channels, an almost unfathomable seventy three thousand bugs per square meter. And while fish folks sometimes complain that silty pond floors make lousy breeding habitat for salmon and trout, which prefer rocky bottoms, every particle that gets trapped by a beaver is a particle that won’t smother spawning gravel downstream.”
Between the heading of “Eager Beavers Matter” is the following words. “Eager, the surprising secret life of Beavers and Matter, why they Matter.” The book traces the life of the beaver from when man first arrived on North America to 2018.
Beavers add to our groundwater that is sadly missing in many parts of the nation. From, “Eager Beavers Matter,” “Farmers above the Ogallala aquifer, the formation that underlies much of the Midwest, have pumped their aquifer with such exuberance that in some spots only a few decades of water remain. In California’s Central Valley, the nation’s produce aisle, water users slurped up forty-one trillion gallons of groundwater between 1920 and 2013 – one third the volume of Lake Erie. In the 1970’s when of pumping reached its furious apex, some farmland sank 30 feet as dewatered soil subsided, costing the state a billion dollars. Aquifers are often likened to saving accounts. Withdraw more than you make in interest, and pretty soon you’re eating into your principle. Then you’re broke.”
As our planet warms beavers have followed and recently build dams where trees appeared in Alaska. The dams provide food for moose, songbirds, and other species to adapt to global warming.
Ben Goldfarb, concluded his work with, “Eager Beavers Matter,” with the following description. “At the outset of the twentieth century, beavers were in dire trouble pushed to within a whisker of obliteration, in desperate need of conservation’s aid. Now, in the second decade of the twenty-first, it is we who need their help – to store and clean water, to rebuild flood defenses, to repair degraded rivers, to revive biodiversity.’’
In an article written by Chris Wood, President of Trout Unlimited, for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he wrote, “In a series of open houses this summer in Great Basin communities, the Trump administration revealed a plan to reduce wildfire risk by construction 11,000 acres of fuel breaks across public lands in parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan would create vegetation strips by clearing the land with bulldozers, repeated mowing or clearing and replanting with fire resistant vegetation. The cost would be roughly $125 million. Annual maintenance costs range from $18 million to $107 million per year.”
“Nearly everyone agrees that Western rangelands will produce even larger and more frequent wildfires in the future. But are engineered fuel breaks the best answer?”
Chris Wood tells us what happened on Susie Creek near Elko, Nevada. “Consider the case of Susie Creek where the Heguy family runs a large ranch. Over 25 years, they changed grazing practices so that the cows were moved more frequently, especially away from the streams. An evaluation by Trout Unlimited scientists showed riparian vegetation in the entire Susie Creek basin increased by more than 100 acre. Equally important that 25 years ago no beavers lived on Susie Creek; about 140 beaver dams cross the creek today, slowing runoff and keeping more water upstream.”
“When Trout Unlimited evaluated the effects of this type of conservation grazing and beaver at larger scales, across several Great Basin watersheds including Susie Creek, the increased wet streamside habitat was equivalent to the effects of adding 10 inches of annual precipitation. That’s nearly double the current precipitation at some sites, a big deal in this semi-arid desert.”
Wood concludes his article with, “The more water retained in the streams, the more drought and fire resistant the land around it becomes, plain and simple.”
When beavers build dams the trout behind the dams are the largest in the stream.
