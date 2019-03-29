Each year I read about three books on trout fishing; some of you would know as experienced anglers. Most of those books are about fly fishing. It seems they want to share their happiness of fishing with you. However, a lot of those books are rather empty concerning good trout tips.
The first book I read that has some good tips was written by Gary LaFontaine. In 1974, before some of you were even born. Gary LaFontaine was experimenting fly fishing with only one fly. I can remember about that time when a fly fishermen, in the Coulee Region of Trout Unlimited Chapter, was showing us his ten flies that he was using. And he said, “I started with 18 flies two years ago and now I’m down to ten. And, I don’t think I can go down any more. But we still have two months to go. Initially, I thought I could get them down to six flies. But, I’ll report back when the season closes.”
How many flies do you use during a season of trout fishing? Let’s get back to LaFontine experience in 1974. That he reported in his book, “The Dry Fly New Angles.” “For 1974 the only pattern in my box was a Muddler Minnow. The color, and even the style, was the same for every fly, but the Muddlers were tied in a range of sixes, from 16 all the way up to 3/0. Also, since this wasn’t strictly a dry fly experiment, they could be fished unweighted or weighted, as nymphs as well as surface flies.”
In 1974, Gary LaFontine, caught 85 percent of the trout he usually caught, using only the Muddler Minnow. And, most of the trout he caught were larger than any previous year of trout fishing with all his flies. The muddler is tied with deer hair on the head of the fly. So LaFontine, wrote, “Were there pressure waves? Was the blunt-head Muddler displacing water just like the sculpin, with trout responding to the matching sound of the motion? It seemed as if fish were picking up the fly through the lateral line. If so, this meant that an unseen characteristic could be as important as a visible one on sunken patterns.”
Thus if you are using a fly that goes deep consider the Muddler minnow which gives off its position to the trout through the lateral line. And, are their some more flies that trout can hear through their lateral line?
The second book, that has a lot of trout tips, was written by, Rich Osthoff and titled, “No Hatch to Match.” Rich Osthoff, is frequently fishing in this region and I have met him a number of times guiding anglers how to fly fish. I’m going to give you some of his secrets in his book.
So are you waiting for the flies to hatch? Rich says, “It’s also a good bet that you’ll bump into your largest and most aggressive trout during nonhatch periods. Why? Because usually it’s an invigorating water temperature, not a hatch that puts big predator trout on the prowl.” Remember, in Trout Central, I tell you about water temperature which is the greatest predictor of when trout will feed.
Osthoff goes on about water temperature, on page 2. He writes, “Trout are more active at water temperature right around 60 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s when they feed most frequently, most aggressively, and for the longest duration.”
Regarding rain, Rich states on page 6, “At any season or time of day, rain almost always moves water temperature toward the comfort zone for trout and stimulated feeding activity. Unlike snowmelt, a rain also boosts oxygen levels, which helps invigorate the trout.” So, if it is a slow misty rain go fishing for your largest trout.
On page 8, Rich tells you to search for those stream where trout migrate upstream into cooler waters. In this region we have a lot of streams that flow into the Kickapoo River that attract big trout during a warm summer.
Rich Osthoff knows of some of those special streams, and so do I, where trout find cover and good food. “In southwestern Wisconsin, I take most of my 20 inch brown while fishing lower watersheds on warm spring days. I usually have a lot of water to myself, because if it looks enough like sucker water from the bridges, few anglers will explore it ambitiously enough to discover the scattered holding lies. Of course, where trout densities are thin, you need favorable conditions to move worthwhile numbers of fish. That’s why spring is ideal for exploring downstream sections. Water temperatures hovers in the fifties much of the day, and trout are so aggressive that they’ll pound a big nymph or streamer on the first presentation.”
Where to fish in the heat of summer appears on page 13. Rich tells you, “By fishing higher in the watershed as summer progresses, you accomplishes two things. You stay in contact with the bulk of the brown trout in a stream system, and you fish relatively cool waters where browns are still reasonably active in daylight.”
Rich Osthoff pays a lot of attention to holding water for trout. The quotes above are only a minor part of his book. Buy the book, and read it every winter as the season opens, and you will be rewarded.
