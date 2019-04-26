If you want to catch trout, and it is April, you must have cloud cover. April is a bare month without leaves on the trees. And, for men and trout it is only two months away from the longest day of the year.
When you fish for trout you need to have on sunglasses. Trout don’t have an eyelid and they never wear sunglasses. So the bright sun of April, even if the trout are under the trees, hits them directly. It doesn’t do any good to fish under the trees as the sun shines through the branches and hits the water. So the trout are down on the bottom of the pool and we think they are fast asleep, even with their eyes exposed. Don’t ask me how they do that. I have seen them there and cast my spinner over them. And no action so the next cast was right in the middle of the 34 trout. Then I began to reel and not a fish came after my lure. I think all 34 were asleep.
When we lived on a clear-water lake, in Bayfield County, I knew if I wanted to catch fish I would have to wait for the clouds to appear. And, if I was fishing on the lake and the sun came out, I quite fishing. It was interesting fishing the lake because the new people that came there wanted the sun to get a nice tan. However, they didn’t know about the fish who were down in the weeds for shade. My experience fishing the lake transferred over to trout. So if the fish needed shade in the lake, they needed it in the stream.
I can remember, in May, waiting for the clouds to appear. I was looking west and suddenly the clouds were across the sky. I was going to fish the North Fish Creek. So I took off my secret spot. Where I knew big steelhead would be waiting. After I parked my pick-up I selected the shortest route to take to get downstream and fish back to the pick-up. It took me 45 minutes of walking the three miles, down to where no one fished. But that also gave the clouds time to catch up with me. In the second pool I caught and released my first steelhead of 24 inches. Then I caught some nice brown trout. In an hour, under cloud cover, I caught and released a 27 inch steelhead. And, then the sun came out, so I quit fishing, and proudly walked back to my pick-up.
I had fished that same area before under a bright sun and only caught a small brown trout. Wait for the clouds to appear.
April 19, 2015, I was fishing a special place on the West Fork of the Kickapoo River. The air temperature was 54 to 56 degrees and it was overcast. The water temperature was 51 to 52 degrees. I prefer a slow rise in water temperature to be most effective. On that day I walked downstream for 30 minutes and then fished back to the pick-up. I fished from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and I caught and released 21 trout that were from 10 to 16 inches long.
In April it is best to fish during the warm part of the day when the water temperature will be rising slowly, and it is overcast.
When I’m giving a talk, about trout fishing in April, I pass out a sheet of paper where I record my catch on Leon Creek – also called Little La Crosse River. It was forecast to be an overcast day on April 25, 2011. And I was fishing with Bruce Ristow, of Crawford County. When we started I caught a nice brown trout and so did Bruce. Then the clouds disappeared and the sun was bright. We fished for two and a half hours and never caught another trout. We could see a lot of trout in the holes on the creek but they ignored our lures. I told Bruce, “Wouldn’t it be nice if the meteorologist was also a trout angler then he would be specific on how long the clouds will last.” Bruce agreed with that assessment.
The following year I wanted to get back to Leon Creek in April and fish the same place. And the day I selected it was a slow rain as I started fishing at April 18, 2012. And the trout were hitting well. The trout like a slow rain as it disturbs the water surface so the Great Blue Heron can’t catch trout. That makes the trout happy and they are moving in search of food. I fished three hours from 9:05 to 12:05 and caught and released 25 trout. It’s interesting because my best catch was during the slow rain in the first hour I caught 10 trout. And during the second hour (without rain) I caught nine trout, and during the third hour, when the sun began to peak through, I caught six trout.
So I ask my audience to compare the two days. The one with a bright sun and the other with cloud cover and some rain. The water temperature went up one degree on each day. Cloud cover makes the difference because trout don’t have an eyelid and the sun penetrated their eyes and puts them to sleep.
