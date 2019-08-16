One of the best places to gather knowledge is through attending meetings of a Trout Unlimited Chapter. They are everywhere in the United States, except the two states where trout do not swim, Florida and Louisiana. There is an excellent club for you to join and hear about all the big trout caught by the members. Today, unlike 50 years ago, trout anglers do brag about their big catch and inform you where you should fish the stream. Even in Texas, where they have only one trout stream, near Austin, you can join Trout Unlimited.
The first time I met Clarence “Simon” Schultz, the well know trout angler, from Bayfield County, was at a Trout Unlimited meeting, In Washburn, Wisconsin. Many times after that meeting I visited with Simon Schultz and he gave me a good story to write about trout fishing. One of those occasion was when he showed me a picture of 6 brown trout he caught, below the falls in the Iron River. The 6 trout weighed 54 pounds. Those trout came upstream from Lake Superior and Simon was there to catch them. The biggest trout weighed 17 and a half pounds. This was the second largest trout caught in Wisconsin that came upstream from Lake Superior. The largest trout in Wisconsin that came out of Lake Superior was caught about 100 years ago in the Brule River. It weighed 18 pounds and was on the wall in a bar at Brule.
I do know of one trout that was over 15 pounds and caught in the Rush River, in Pierce County. I believe that was the biggest trout caught in a Wisconsin stream that did not come out of Lake Michigan or Lake Superior. I fished the Rush River a number of times. And I consider it to be Wisconsin’s best trout steam for big trout. About thirty years ago I was fishing the Rush River and I wading in the biggest pool in the river. The water was fairly clear and I noticed two big fish in the center of the deep pool. As I got closer to them I thought they are too big to be trout. I thought they were large carp. As I watched them swim around in the center of the pool I noticed one was about twice as big as the other one. I thought, “That is one big carp!”
The next year I went back to the Rush River and fished above the big pool that morning and I caught brown trout. After I had lunch I visited a bar south of El Paso. I had stopped recently and knew the owner of the bar had often fished the Rush River. As I was getting cooled down with a cold beer I asked him, “Any big trout caught recently in the Rush?”
“Yes” he said. “That big trout in the pool was caught and it weighed over !5 pounds.”
“I fished that pool last summer and I thought the two trout I saw were carp.”
He told me, “You’re not the first person who though that.”
“Who caught it?” I asked.
“That fisherman of Ellsworth who catches all the big trout in the Rush.”
I asked, “Was he using a fly.”
“No,” he said. “He catches all his big trout on a leach. And, nobody seems to believe that either.”
“How about that,” I said. “A leach just can’t stop wiggling around. I bet that trout couldn’t resist it. I think he caught the largest trout in the state of Wisconsin that didn’t come out of a great lake.” I remarked.
A trout fishermen who tends bar on or near a good trout steam is a good person to ask about big trout.
There was a bar at Werley near the Big Green River, in Grant County. That burned down about twenty years ago. Whenever I fished the Big Green River I stopped for a cold beer. The bar tender was a knowledgeable angler. I asked him about the 12 pound trout that was caught in February during the early season. And he said, “The guy stopped here for a beer because it was snowing. Then he said, “I’m going to use a night crawler for bait.”
I looked at him and he said, “You shouldn’t use a night crawler as trout don’t feed on them in February. Look it is snowing out, and trout don’t feed when it snowing.”
“Well,” the fisherman said, “I’m going to fish under the bridge, it’s not snowing there.”
“A half hour later it was still snowing and he comes up here with the biggest trout ever caught in the river. We weighed it and it was over 12 pounds.”
If you want to find out about the best places to fish for a big trout join Trout Unlimited. Or find a bar near the trout stream and ask the owner, “Do you know where I could catch a big trout?”
