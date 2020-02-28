Jay Thurston: Have you seen anyone taking the water temperature?

Even if some people read my trout books where I write about the advantage of knowing what the water temperature means for the trout to feed. Most people won’t accept the challenge to read the water.
Soon after I was recording every trout I caught in 1975 I started to take the water temperature. However, I didn’t know what I was doing. But since trout live in the water then it must have some impact on how they will feed.
So every time I fished trout I took the temperature of the water. After I fished for a while I would place my temperature gauge next to a rock and make about three casts. Then I would walk back and pick up the thermometer and see what the reading was. A month later I was having a good luck fishing, and I kept catching trout, I forgot where I had placed the temperature gauge. So I thought I will come back next week to catch more trout and find my thermometer. During the week we had a lot of rain and my thermometer was washed away and was probably under the sand in the stream. Of course I couldn’t find it.
So I bought another thermometer, and used some stout line, to tie the thermometer to my fishing vest. The line would hang between my knee and ankle while I kept fishing. After casting three to five times I would check the thermometer and find out what the water was telling the trout. I recorded that information on my three by five index card. Then after an hour I took the temperature again. I found out the water temperature was rising and the trout were hitting better.
The important part here is to have the temperature gauge half way between your knee and ankle. This is important for two reasons. First you shouldn’t be wading in water over a knee deep because you will make waves that can scare the trout. And, secondly always take the temperature at the same level each time you fish so there would not be a variation in the temperature.
After an hour I took the temperature again. Because it can change in an hour. A cold front may be moving in and the water temperature will go down a degree. And if that happens it tells the trout to quit feeding because they are uncomfortable in the colder temperature. It took a while for me figure this out. And eventually, if you read as much material as I do, you will find that water temperature tells trout when to feed and when not to feed. Trout can identifying a change of less than one tenth of a degree in water temperature and they have already shut down before you can notice the change. You see their metabolism is shutting down and they no longer have the need for food. So they go to the bottom of the pool and relax.
Our season opened on the first Saturday in January. It’s the early season when you have to use an artificial lure and release all your trout. So when is the best time to fish for trout? On Jan. 4, opening of the season, Diana was driving and I was looking for fishermen. We were going up the West Fork of the Kickapoo River. The first place we found a car was up above Bloomingdale. I said to Diana, “These guys apparently haven’t read a book of mine or they wouldn’t be fishing up here where the pools are less than six feet deep. All they are going to catch are a few small trout.” During the winter the big trout, over ten inches long, go down to the deep pools to spend the winter. That is where they are safe from freezing water. It was found that some of trout in the big pools don’t feed for two months during the December to February time frame. So catching them during the winter time is not easy.
We continued to drive above Bloomingdale, we came to a bridge, and there were the two fisherman heading upstream. Diana stopped the pick-up. I said, “Too bad they aren’t closer so I could tell them to fish in the big pools below Avalanche.”
Diana my motivator said, “Don’t bother – they wouldn’t listen to you anyway.”
For the early season Diana and I are looking over the pools to fish when the water temperature is right. At 43 degrees and above.
With the air temperature at 38 degrees the water will be at 43 degree and rising a little bit. Which trout like. And if it is a cloudy day then trout will be hitting and you can catch a nice trout in every big hole at least six feet deep.
If you don’t have a stream thermometer then fish between 2 to 4 p.m. in the winter time, from January to March 20. And, if you are fishing in the spring, from March 20 to May 1, then fish during the afternoon from 12 to 5 p.m. Remember, you want the water temperature to be rising during the early season.
