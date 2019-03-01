Recently, a fly fisherman asked me why I didn’t fly fish more. I believe he thought If I was fly fishing more I would have more information for fly fishermen. The truth of the matter is I want to write for all those who fish for trout with bait, spinner, or fly. In every one of my four trout fishing books I have a list of trout tips, in the back of the book, for every trout angler.
Each year I read books written by fly fisherman. One of those books was written by Kirk Deeter, titled, “Trout Tips,” for fly fisherman in Trout Unlimited Chapters. If you have a book that I have written you will know that water temperature will tell you when trout will hit your lure. Nowhere, in Deeter’s book, does it say anything about trout stream temperature.
This year I have read one book written by a fly fisherman. The book is titled, The Feathered Thief. I had heard about this book. And, it is a great book written by a fly fisherman named, Kirk Wallace Johnson.
The book is about an excellent fly tier named, Edwin Rist, who on June 23, 2009, after dark, broke into the Natural History Museum’s, in Tring England. He escaped with a suitcase full of dozens of rare dead birds for fly tying. Rather than use the bird feathers for tying flies he sold them to noted fly tiers so he could pay his college expenses in England. After three years of selling the bird feathers, Edward Rist, was arrested. However, he did not have to spend any time in prison. To find out why please read, “The Feathered Thief.”
On page 245, “In The Feathered Thief,” Kirk Wallace Johnson, explains about fly fishing. “On the best of days on the river, the life of vibrating devices and glowing screens disappears, and all that matters is the temperature of the water, the speed of its flow, the skittishness of the fish, the accuracy of the fly, and the neatness of the cast. It all felt so pure, so untouched and hopeful.” All those who fish for trout know the feeling of “so pure, so untouched and hopeful.” The next time fishing will be better than the last.
Notice that Johnson says first, “The temperature of the water.” How many trout anglers do you see who are taking the water temperature. The only ones I see are those that are fishing with me. I have found the need to take the temperature every hour. However, I haven’t always done that. I fish trout about 45 to 50 times each year so that is a lot of water temperature taking. Once you understand that trout will hit if the temperature is rising from 43 to 65 degrees you will take the temperature – because otherwise you won’t know if it is going up or down. You can be on your patio, grilling brats or hamburgers, and you don’t realize the temperature is going down until it is down five degrees. Then you go in the house and get a jacket. The trout, living in water, know if it is going down less than one degree, and they have shut down.
One day, in April, I was fishing the West Fork of the Kickapoo River and doing real well. In two hours I had caught and released 16 trout. Since I was back at my pickup I decided to sit on the tailgate and eat a sandwich. My dog was watching me and waiting for the last bite. I gave it to Bella and said, “Bella, you take care of things I have to catch a big trout.”
The next pool was where I had lost a brown trout of about 24 inches in the last year. So I was hopeful as I cast my spinner under the trees across the stream. Then, a few more casts and I thought did the temperature of the water go down? I was in water up to my knees and I doped my thermometer, tied to my jacket by a string, into the water and kept casting. Then I looked at the thermometer and realized it had gone down by a degree. And, the trout had quit feeding. So, I reeled in my line and quit fishing.
When I got home I told this to my wife about why the trout quit feeding. And, she said, “A cold front had moved in and I noticed the thermometer had gone down by a couple degrees. That is why the trout quit feeding.” Now, how many wives know that?
The problem we have with a stream temperature gauge is the gradient is too small. Someone should design a stream temperature gauge with a gradient from 32 to 72 degrees. Then it will have a space to accurately tell if the temperature is going up or down one degree.
Remember this, trout swim in the stream and if the temperature is going up from 43 to 65 degrees the trout should hit your lure. The reason for that is the trout are living in the water and know if it’s warming up as their metabolism is moving faster to digest the food. So they know when it is time to eat. Trout don’t need three meals during the day, only one is needed to turn them on to food. The more you take the stream temperature, the more accurate you will be at identifying when trout will feed.
