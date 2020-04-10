Jay Thurston: Lures that attract trout

Have you ever wondered why trout go after smaller lures during winter and early spring? I believe I have answer. It comes from a book Published by Mark Sosin and John Clark, and titled, Through the Fish’s Eye. It was copyrighted in 1976.
Most of the fly fisherman and spin fishermen have concluded that trout like smaller lures during the cool winter months. That is when the spin fisherman uses a Number 1 or 2 lure and the fly fishermen uses a small Pink Squirrel or Prince Nymph.
When the water warms up to above 50 degrees the trout are more likely to go for a larger lure. Last year in April I was fishing with a fly fisherman On Sugar Creek. The water was warming up above 50 degrees so I put on a number three black and white spinner with purple hair tied on the treble hook. In the first pool we came to my lure caught a fat brown trout of 16 inches. Then in the second pool I caught another brown trout of 16 inches. Then an hour later I caught my third trout of 16 inches. I wondered where the 16 inch trout came from and concluded they were probably planted in the stream. As we were leaving the creek my friend asked if he should use a spinning rod the next time. “No,” I said, “Don’t use a small nymph the next time, in warmer water, because the trout are preferring bigger food.”
In Chapter eight title, Feeding Strategies, Mark Sosin and John Clark, wrote, “The change in feeding habits took place when the fish reached about ten inches in length. During the summer months, rainbows less than ten inches ate only 6% shiners on an average, while those from ten to fourteen inches ate 79% shiners, and those larger than fourteen inches included 94% shiners in their diet.” So if you want to catch larger trout in summer months use larger streamer flies and larger spinner lures.
I remember fishing Mill Creek on a warm March day. I came to a big hole and landed a big 19 inch brown trout. I found that it was a skinny fish from a lack of winter food. Sosin and Clark wrote, “Extensive studies of the feeding patterns of brown trout revealed that the fish put on almost 65% of their total year’s growth during the few weeks of heavy feeding that accompanies the insect hatches in the spring. In January, the same fish will feed on stone-fly nymphs almost exclusively, but digestion is a slow process in the colder water temperatures of winter and growth at that time of year is minimal.” So my trout, in Mill Creek, didn’t even have nymphs to feed upon in the winter months of 2010.
When it comes to digestion, Sosin and Clark wrote, “Fish of all species usually record at least twelve hours to digest their food under the best conditions. Since digestion is a chemical process, the rate of the process is a function of body temperature. Because fish are cold-blooded, their bodies and body chemicals are at nearly the same temperature as the surrounding water. Therefore, in winter, digestion is slower and of the summer it is faster.” So from January to the middle of March, when the water temperature is in the 40’s, if you catch one trout an hour that is doing real well.
Larger brook trout, of 11 to 16 inches, also prefer larger food as they grow. Sosin and Clark wrote, “A study in Ontario by W. E. Ricker showed that smaller brook trout of ten to eleven inches had an average of 1/14 ounces of food in their stomachs, while the larger ones of eleven to sixteen inches had 1/5 to 1/6 of an ounce. To gain the extra food they needed as they grew larger, the brookies gradually shifted over from a fare of insects to fish and crayfish.”
Thus all trout from brook to rainbow and brown trout, needed to consume more food to grow larger. And those larger trout, in order to grow beyond fifteen inches are going to be in steams where large minnows are found.
Sosin and Clark wrote, “From the foregoing, it is easy to understand why it is extremity difficult to coax large trout into taking a dry fly. Certainly they are caught in this manner, but the percentages are against it happening with any marked frequency because of their basic preference for fish.”
In conclusion the two authors wrote, “As a broad generalization, fish convert, the food consumed into additional weighing at a ratio varying from 10% to 20%. That is, one pound out of every five to ten pounds of food eaten is assimilated for growth.”
“So when you are successful in landing a trophy-sized fish, just remember that it took a long time and a lot of food to get him to that size. And if you don’t want to have the fish mounted and hang it on your den wall, consider releasing him so someone else can enjoy the same pleasure of trying to catch him. By the time a fish surmounts all the obstacles to get that big, he’s worth sharing with other anglers.”
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
