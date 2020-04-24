Jay Thurston: My grandchildren will be alive in 2070

I continue to do daily exercises so that I can fish trout. I love to fish trout and I write about my experiences. About once a week my wife and I travel to look at some trout streams. Diana is driving so I can check out the streams. She will go slow over the bridge, and if it is looking good, will pull over and stop. Then I can get out and very slowly approach the pool to see if any trout are in shadow of the bridge. If I see trout I will put it on my list of streams to fish.
At any rate my wife and I won’t be around when my three grandkids see the year 2070. My son Dan, their dad, will be 104 years old – and most likely not be around either. So what can I tell my grandkids about the world in 2070, the 100th year of Earth Day? Our U. S. Senator, Gaylord Nelson, said in 1970, “This is Earth Day, a unique day in the history of the world.” Alex, my oldest grandchild, is now 13 years old and in 2070 he will be 63 years old and thinking about retirement. What can I tell Alex that he will remember? Each month I get a copy of National Geographic. This month it is titled “Earth Day, 50th Anniversary Issue.” I will put it on the book pile that Alex takes home to read.
Also, on my book shelf is a copy titled, “Storms of My Grandchildren,” by Dr. James Hansen. This book might be too difficult for Alex to read. I mentioned that to Dan. And he said, “You will be surprised on what he reads and understands.” So I will ask Alex if he wants to read it. And if he says “yes”, I will tell him to write down anything he wants me to explain to him about what he has read.
If you have lived in this area for the last thirteen years you know of flash floods. They have gradually gotten worse to the point where trout seldom see their first birthday. There are fewer trout in our streams today than there were two years ago. The little trout of the year can’t survive those rock moving streams that flow over the bank and into our fields.
In 1970, I was teaching fifth graders at the Laboratory School at Northern Illinois University. I had heard that college students were going to plant trees on a twenty acre site only four blocks away. I told my fifth graders we would go and see what they were doing. When we arrived we saw trees being planted from four trucks near the fence. I told my students to help them out, ”Ask if I can help you carry water, or dig a hold for the tree.” The college students enjoyed working with my fifth grade students. The next day I congratulated my students for helping with the tree planting. I said, “Planting trees is one of the best things we can do for the environment because each tree you plant eats up carbon dioxide and gives us oxygen. And that is a good thing for us and the earth.”
College students are waiting for our government to move and tell them about the importance of Earth Day. From the National Geographic, “Many of the climate activists are still just children. Many struggle with anxiety and depression. Their attention is riveted on alarming reports – a 2018 UN analysis that concluded carbon emissions must be cut almost in half by 2030 to hold global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The World Meteorological Organization, published last year, that temperature rising beyond that threshold will lead to worsening hurricanes, floods, draughts, and wildfires, as well as agricultural disasters that could shrink the world’s food supply.”
The United States is behind Europe in recognizing the political landscape. “In Germany there has been a fundamental shift in policy and scale. Every German politician has understood that elections can no longer be won without green polities.”
In conclusion National Geographic wrote, “Those who benefit the most from fossil fuels aren’t usually the people who suffer the most from their use. Power plants and their toxic fumes, for example, are disproportionately found in poor, nonwhite neighborhoods. Larger storms, droughts and floods are already hurting the world’s poorest.”
“Real climate justice would make Earth more resilient even as it helped humanity heal from historic trauma and pain. In a sense, climate change is an opportunity for us to step up – to grow up – as a species.’’
I wonder what the fifth grade children, which I taught in 1970, during the first Earth Day 50 years ago, are thinking about the United States today?
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
