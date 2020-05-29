Jay Thurston: The darker the day the better will be your catch

This statement says a lot about fishing in general. I can remember waiting for the clouds to come before fishing for walleye, or bluegills, in the lake where we lived in Northern Wisconsin. And if we didn’t get clouds to come then we waited for the sun to disappear over the horizon. We lived on the Pike Lake Chain near Iron River, Wisconsin. All eight lakes in the chain had clear water and the fish waited for a dark day to feed. So my statement for trout is also a good one for you fishing a clear water lake.
Close to us was a small lake that had bluegills that weighed over a pound. On my wall is a bluegill from that lake. I caught it in the evening after the sun went over the hill. Also, as darkness was approaching we heard wolves howling in the wilderness area to the southeast. A sound that you never forget.
When I look at my records that I have kept since 1975. I found that I caught my biggest trout on a day after we had a thunderstorm during the night. The thunderstorm also made the water darker by washing dirt into the stream. Your lure should disappeared in water over two feet deep. A big trout may not be under the cover of a log jam at the far end of the pool. It could be in the deep part of the pool looking for a big chub to eat. Thus once you have that big trout on, you could play it in the pool without it getting tangled up in the log jam.
So you ask, “Why was the big trout in the pool instead of under the log jam?” Trout that live long enough to be caught by an angler, have survived an attack from the great blue heron. That is also the reason why the Department of Natural Resources want the steams to be at least three feet deep so the great blue heron can’t wade and catch trout.
My first teaching job was a fifth grade teacher, at Brady School, in Aurora, Illinois. I knew there was good fishing in Grant County Wisconsin. I got up early on a Saturday morning after a thunderstorm. I followed my map to find Borah Creek, parked my car and started to fish upstream. It was an excellent morning of cloud cover and I was catching trout. Then I came to the big pool with a log jam on the upper end of it. At the lower end of the pool I cast up into the middle of the stream. I waited for a couple seconds for my lure to drop down in the pool and then began to reel in. I felt a hit and set the hook. The trout came up, then went down and headed for the log jam. I managed to turn the trout and play it in the big pool. When I got it in the net I realized it was the most beautiful brown trout that I had ever caught. It was 22 inches long and had a light blue color on the upper part of its body. I decided to take it home and have it mounted.
On May 31, 1982, I was fishing the South Branch of Beaver Creek in Trempealeau County. We had a thunderstorm that night and I was trying to catch some brook trout. I was using a number two red and white spinner for brook trout. I had caught two nine inch trout, then I waded up around a log jam. I made a cast into the pool and a trout hit the spinner. It tried to pass me to get down-stream under the log jam. I played it carefully and when it tired, I netted it. I measured the trout on my rod and found out it was 24 inches in length. Later I heard it was the largest brown trout ever caught in the South Branch of Beaver Creek.
Both of those trout were caught after a thunderstorm in the early morning hours. Colored streams made it possible for the trout to feel free and roam a big pool under cloud cover. So remember this, if you know of a big pool where there are trout over twenty inches long, wait for a thunderstorm in the morning, from three to five o’clock, and if you have cloud cover go and fish the big pool. It could be your best day of fishing for big trout.
Recently, in the last ten years, I fished Leon Creek in Monroe County with cloud cover. In the first hole I caught a 14 inch brown trout and then the sun came out and the trout quit hitting. The next year with cloud cover, I fished the same area and caught and released 26 trout in three hours. That is one trout every 7 minutes. Cloud cover is important for your fishing success. It can be up to 25 times better than without cloud cover. Look to the west where most of our storms come from and wait for the clouds to appear and then go trout fishing.
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!