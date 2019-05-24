On the first Saturday in May I am in Farmers Market selling my books. And, on the recent Saturday I was talking to a trout angler and I mentioned. “It’s best if you are fishing under cloud cover this time of year.”
And the man asked me, “Why is cloud cover important?”
I looked at him and responded, “A trout doesn’t have an eye-lid so the eye is letting in everything. And we don’t know when trout are asleep because the eye is always open. So if food is passing by the trout can see it but with the bright sun shining on the food the trout won’t come out of hiding and go for the food. It will stay under cover as if it were asleep. So the key is to wait for cloud cover and then you will catch a lot of trout. If it’s raining lightly that is even better for trout because the great blue heron can’t see the trout. And, at that time, most the trout will be hitting in the steam.”
The trout fisherman looked at me and said, “I didn’t realize that.”
When I take a trout angler to follow me on the stream I explain to him how far 30 degrees is on the left of us and to our right. Then I explain to him, “A big trout, of 13 or more inches, have a blind spot at 30 degrees to the left, and another 30 degree to our right. So if you stay in that 60 degree range the trout can’t see you.” So I walk off the 30 degrees to the left and 30 to the right. So he will know where to cast his lure.
As we are fishing upstream he catches an eleven inch brown trout that is out of the 60 degree range. Then I explain to him that big trout, of more than 13 inches can see us at the 60 degree mark, because they have bigger eyes than the little trout. So he asks me, “How far out can the little trout see us?”
“A little trout of less than 13 inches can see us at the 45 degree angle because they have smaller eyes than the big trout. So then you can catch them at 45 degree to the left and 45 degrees to the right – a total of 90 degrees. But since you don’t know where the big trout are holding it’s best to use the 60 degree mark.”
I explain to my fellow fisherman, “It is best if you fish upstream because then the trout can feel you coming as the water is washing your noise downstream away from the trout. It has been found, that trout can identify you, walking on the bank from 50 feet away from the stream. I have caught trout of twenty-four inches by fishing upstream at seven feet away from my body. But you have to wade without makings a wave.” And I demonstrate how to do this by walking on the shallow side of the stream, at a slower speed than the water is moving, and by pointing your toe down into the water first, like a deer does. So you don’t make a wave.
If my fellow angler is new at fishing trout I explain to him where the big trout will be in the pool. “A big trout, over 15 inches long, will be at the head of the pool”
“Why at the head of the pool?” He asks.
“Big trout can be wherever they want to locate and they will chase the other trout away. And since the food is coming at the head of the pool they will be in that position.”
Then I point out to my fellow angler how you can catch the big trout. “It was an overcast day with a few rain drops falling into the stream. I was fishing Plum Creek, in Crawford County. It was a stream with habitat improvement by Trout Unlimited. I was wading upstream and after fishing for a half an hour I came to an excellent pool with a lunker-structure under the outside bank. I looked it over carefully and realized the big trout could be under the upper part of the structure where he could get the food flowing down the stream. So my first cast was to the lower end of the structure where a 15 inch brown trout hit my lure. I pulled him downstream to play the fish away from the structure. When he was tired I caught him and I walked downstream about eight feet and released him. You see I didn’t want him to go back under the structure and scare a big trout. I watched as he went down under a bank. Then I moved slowly and carefully upstream and got in position to cast to the upper part of the lunker structure. My lure landed within 3 inches of the structure and a big trout came out to take the lure. Twice he went back under the structure before I could control him. I measured the brown trout on my rod and it was a 20-inch beauty.”
Now you know how to catch a big trout in a pool. In this case I decided to catch the smaller trout, at the tail of the pool, and release him downstream so as not to scare the big trout at the head of the pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.