Jay Thurston: The first day of spring for trout

The trout spring came on March 9. When the streams were rising and flowing fast. I believe this is the first place you will read about trout and their spring. This is from my memory which dated back to May 23, 1942. The date I caught my first trout. That trout you see was in its summer hole where it wanted to be. It was not in the winter hole, over six feet deep, where it was for over three months.
The trout know the place where the stream is at least six feet deep and they can spend the winter under the ice. If the trout were in a shallow pool, less than six feet deep, they could die from a lack of oxygen. This is based on the fact that ice removes oxygen from the stream in order to form on the surface. If this didn’t happen we would have ice forming on the bottom of the stream and eventually killing all trout. We have had some winters when ice was forming on most of the trout streams and killing trout of 15 inches long. The winter of 2013 was where I found some trout kill, in water less than six feet deep, after the ice left the stream. Those trout didn’t remember the rule to go to water at least six feed deep where they will have enough oxygen to last until the spring runoff.
For a number of years I have wondered when the trout return to their normal pool to spent most of the year. Through fishing before and after the spring runoff I have concluded the trout leave the big pool during the spring runoff when they have a colored stream to move upstream. You must know the big pools are in the lower one-half of the stream. In a few little streams, less than four miles long, the trout go downstream to enter bigger water.
About 15 years ago I had an angler tell me he was fishing through the ice on a warm winter day. He said, “I was fishing where the Bad Axe River was flowing into the Mississippi River and I saw two anglers catch big brown trout. They measured the trout on the ice. One was 24 inches long and the other one was 20 inches long.”
I said, “Well thank you for telling me that. Apparently, those trout knew they would have deep water and a good life in the Mississippi River. I wonder how many other trout have done the same thing?”
I doubt that you will read this in an article that trout move upstream with the first spring runoff of water. Often you need a temperature of 50 degrees to melt the snow, raise the stream and add turbidity to the water. Why turbidity is needed? The trout know they are under cover so a great blue heron or an eagle can’t see them. And the first spring run-off of water provides the cover they need to move upstream. And this year it happened on March 8th and 9th when the trout had turbidity to move upstream to their usual home.
It’s important to remember this because if you are fishing the upper portions of a steam without water of six feet deep you won’t be able to catch a trout over 10 inches long. And some of those trout you want to catch are in the Mississippi or Wisconsin River system.
On March 7 I was fishing with a fellow angler and we were fishing near and under bridges. Under bridges the fish have cover from the sun. We started fishing under the JJ Bridge on Read’s Creek. We walked down to the pool from 60 feet away. I know trout can feel you walking on the bank from 50 feet away. We entered the stream about 60 feet below the pool to wade upstream in shallow water. We didn’t want to make a wave and scare the trout. When in a position I made a cast up to the pool under the bridge and a 10 inch brook trout hit my lure. I played the trout and released it to swim back into its hole.
The next pool was on County Highway M Bridge. There is a big hole under the bridge where I had caught trout. However, on this day we didn’t get a hit from the bridge pool. I told my fellow angler to fish upstream above the bridge pool and he caught a 12-inch brown trout. He gave me his camera and I took a picture of him and his trout.
Then we went west over the hill to fish under two bridges on Tainter Creek. My fishing partner caught another 12-inch brown trout.
I looked at my watch and it was noon so we made another cast and concluded our fishing adventure.
Remember trout don’t like sunshine so they have cover under the bridge, and in a pool at least 6 feet deep, where they have oxygen to last through the winter.
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!