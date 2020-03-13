Jay Thurston: The last time I fished with Dad

On Feb. 21, 1993, I got a call from the nursing home where Dad was staying. They told me that Dad has passed away that morning. I asked, “What did he die from?”
They said, “He had a cold and died from pneumonia.”
I told them, “I will be up there this afternoon.”
I was principal at Hamilton Elementary School and I had to inform my staff I was leaving. The first thing I did was to call a principal, of another elementary school, to be in charge of my school during my absence. I also had an advisory team made up of three teachers and a custodian. I met with my advisory team and told them of my dad’s passing away and I would be leaving to make arrangements for his funeral. And if there was had an emergency what principal they could call. And they said, “Don’t worry we will take care of things.”
That afternoon I went to the nursing home. They offered to help me pack up his belongings from his room. I thanked them for their offer and told them I could do it alone.
I sat down on a chair in his room and looked around. I thought, “This is not an easy thing for me to do.” Then I looked out of his window and saw the field and trees where Dad said he watched the deer and saw a big buck come out late in the evening. He told me, “I turned off the TV and watched that big buck come out of the woods.”
I picked up a picture from the wall of a large buck and thought this is what told Dad he could defeat cancer. I said to the picture, “The doctor told me he had three months to live. But he was here for 18 months and died of pneumonia. I looked at the big buck and said, “Seeing you helped him survive cancer.”
It’s hard packing away the last items your dad had in life. I remember putting on his sport coat, it fit me perfectly, and I would wear it for years.
A visitation was scheduled at the church in Winter where Dad and Mother had taught school. My two sisters and their husbands were there, as was Diana and my two sons. On Friday morning we had a funeral mass for Dad. He was buried in the Winter Cemetery next to our mother.
That afternoon I was driving back to my home in Melrose. As I drove through Augusta I was thinking about the last time I fished trout with Dad. We walked through the woods for a mile to get to his secret place on Log Creek. It was his special stream and he knew how to get to this place that was seldom fished. Then I looked back and saw a police car with the lights flashing and I knew I was driving too fast. I pulled over and parked my pick-up and I thought “I have never been speeding in Wisconsin. How can I get out of this?” I decided to tell him the truth. I rolled down the window as he walked up to my pick-up and said, “You were going ten miles over the speed limit!”
“Yes, I know. But my mind was not on driving. We buried my dad this morning. I was thinking of the last time I fished trout with him. And I wasn’t paying attention to my driving.” Then he looked in my back seat saw my sport coat and tie.
“Where are you going?” he asked.
“To my home in Melrose.”
“Well you are more than half way there.” he said. “Do you think you could watch that speedometer a little more carefully?”
“Yes sir, I can. Thank you.”
I saw him smile as he walked away. And, I wondered, was he a trout fisherman?
As I drove down the highway I was still thinking about the last time I fished with Dad. He said this is the best place to catch a big brook trout. After we had fished for two hours Dad said, “We have to fish back over the same area as the big trout hit best when the sun has gone over the hill.”
On a corner pool, beneath some large tag alder brush, I had on a big brook trout that looked like an eighteen incher. I played it carefully and managed to get it in the net. I measured it and it was exactly seventeen and three eighths inches long. I measured it three times, and unless it opened its mouth, it was seventeen and three eighths inches long.
I have to go back to Log Creek and catch a big brook trout. But I will take a map and a compass along to be sure I can get to the creek where Dad took me, and back out again. Dad never needed a compass as he always knew where he was going and how to get back to the car. He was the best person I have known to fish the wild country.
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.