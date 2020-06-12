Jay Thurston: To catch more trout fish upstream

My dad went to college at River Falls in the 1920s. He told me about a man using worms and fishing downstream. Suddenly he set the hook and played a big trout. Dad said, “When the trout got tired, he netted it and then held it up so I could see it from the bridge. It looked like it was 24 inches long. The biggest trout I had ever seen. So I decided to fish downstream so I could get my worm where the trout was holding.” That experience told Dad if he fished downstream, he could catch a big trout. So for the rest of Dad’s life he fished downstream. When I fished with Dad, I fished upstream. I usually caught more fish than he did or I caught the largest fish between the two of us. But that didn’t impress Dad, in his mind was the big trout the man caught fishing the Kinnickinnic River that flowed through River Falls.
The first key to catching trout is to fish where the trout can’t see you. All fish that swim in a stream are facing into the current. And if they go downstream, they have to swim faster than the current or they could drown. This is because the current must enter the fish through its mouth and go through the gills to give the fish oxygen to live. So if you are fishing trout in a stream, it is best if you fish upstream so you are not scaring the trout. However, you must be in a position so the trout won’t see you. From my experience all small trout can see you at the 45 degree angle. Larger trout, over 13 inches, can see you at 35 degrees. So if you want to catch a larger trout, of 13 inches or more, you have 35 degrees to the left and 35 degrees to the right, as you wade upstream.
I have been able to catch more trout by wading the stream then by fishing from the bank. I have read where two men approaching the stream could scare trout when they were 50 feet from the water. By wading cautiously, in water below my knees, I have been able to catch trout from nine or more feet upstream from me. I have always told trout fishermen to wade the shallow side of the stream so they won’t make waves. A trout can tell a fishermen is approaching the pool by the waves he makes. If the water is above your knees, you will make a wave by moving your leg forward into the current. However, if you are in the shallow side of the pool, you can lift your leg above the water and carefully move it forward without making a wave. A trout can tell the difference between a deer and a man walking upstream. The deer will put his foot in the water toe first and thus doesn’t make a wave. Practice you’re wading by walking upstream like a deer so you won’t scare the trout. When I walk on the shallow side of the pool I have caught large trout, many over 20 inches by wading like a deer.
As you wade the upstream you stir up some mud or silt. Your silt is going downstream to scare the trout you have already fished over.
The fish is looking upstream into the current for food to move downstream to it. So by fishing upstream you should cast about two to three feet above where you think the trout is. This allows the current to move your bait downstream to the waiting fish. It’s hard for the trout to refuse to hit your lure.
When you approach a pool, first cast to the lower part of the pool. Smaller trout are usually there. Then move quietly upstream and cast again to catch another trout. Then move toward the front of the pool and cast again. There at the front of the pool should be the largest trout waiting for the food. Also by stepping forward three feet you are in the zone of another trout.
The current moving downstream will help you to play the fish. However, if the trout is moving downstream toward you, step over in its direction and force it back upstream. The last thing you want is to battle a big trout in the current below you.
Safety on the stream should be your concern. Wear a wading belt and it needs to fit tightly to your waist. Twelve years ago I was fishing a small stream and I was casting into the water from the bank. Then I noticed that fishermen had been walking along the bank. I took two steps, the stream bank caved in beneath me and I was swimming in about seven feet of water. Fortunately, I was able to swim to where I could stand up in water which was about three feet deep. I was wet down to my wading belt and then I was dry. If water had gone down below the belt into my waders, it would have been difficult for me to get to shallow water.
Fish upstream and you will catch more trout and larger trout. Please wade cautiously and carefully!
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!