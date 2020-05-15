Jay Thurston: Water temperature from 43 degrees to 72 degrees

I have written considerably about water temperature. However, it has changed over the years since I have written over 600 stories about trout fishing. And it should change as I gather new information. I caught my first trout in 1943, after I asked for money so I could buy my first fly rod. I can remember the place, in late May, where I caught a nine inch brook trout. The trout was under a bridge and Dad told me to let my lure go under the bridge to the trout. I landed my first trout that we ate for supper.
I was catching brook trout in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where we lived. When we moved to Pardeeville, Wisconsin, I was catching brown trout in Columbia and Adams Counties. After graduating from college I made trips to Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and the Black Hills of South Dakota to catch trout.
Eventually, I learned that water temperature is really important for trout to feed. However, it took a long time before I realized that it is the most important tool to use to catch trout. After fishing trout for 65 years, I realized that the water temperature has to be at least 43 degrees for trout to take an interest in hitting your lure. Once the snow and ice leave the stream, spring is at hand. The water temperature begins to rise from 43 to 65 degrees and trout should normally hit better.
I started taking the temperature of the water in 1975. I would place my thermometer in the water, make about three to four casts and then look at the temperature gauge. I obviously didn’t know what I was doing. After doing this for three years I realized that the temperature has to be rising for trout to want to feed. Trout are cold blooded and the temperature of the water where they are swimming is their temperature. So as the water temperature is rising they will need more food.
The most difficult factor of water temperature is when it is going down in the stream. Trout can identify a change of less the one-tenth of one degree. So before your temperature gage has gone down the trout have quit feeding. Hopefully, somebody will invent a trout thermometer that goes from 32 degrees to 72 degrees. Then we will have enough space for each degree to identify a drop of one degree.
In 1976 I was fishing Brunet Creek in Sawyer County. This is a trout stream that goes between two lakes so the temperature in the stream is usually high. I took the temperature of the water and it was 72 degrees. And no trout was hitting. However when I began casting between rocks where weeds were also growing I caught five brook trout. You see, the temperature of the water had some oxygen added where it went over the rocks and also from the weeds. So the water was much higher in oxygen that it should have been.
Under usual conditions, I say don’t fish for trout if the air temperature is 90 degree or above. Because when the water temperature is above 67 degrees and the trout that fights to be free, if released, can die from a lack of oxygen.
Now this is something you are going to read here and nowhere else. Colder water has more oxygen in it that warmer water. So as the water temperature goes up from 67 degrees to 72 degrees the oxygen level in the stream goes down considerably. It goes down 5 degrees with each upturn of one degree water temperature. So with the water at 65 degree the oxygen level is down 5 degrees, at 66 degrees it is down 10 degrees, at 67 degrees it is down 15 degrees, and at 72 degrees it is down 40 degrees. So the trout that you catch, with the water at 72 degrees, they may not be able to survive in water of only 60 degrees of oxygen.
In summer time, watch your stream thermometer gauge and if it is above 67 degrees you should move upstream to colder water or quit fishing. Or come out early the next day before the sun is up and the water temperature is lower.
As soon as I arrive at the stream I am going to fish, I will take the water temperature. I will take the temperature every hour after that to find out if it is rising or going down. The air temperature can go down a couple degrees and you won’t notice it unless you take the water temperature. If it is rising—keep fishing. If the water temperature has gone down a degree quit fishing and go home.
Recently while fishing Bishop Branch, the water temperature had risen a degree. In one and one-half hours, I caught and released nine brown trout. Then the rain came down harder and I quit fishing.
Keeping records is a smart thing to do, because if you do it long enough, you will have a record of where you can catch your biggest trout and also where you caught the most trout. Also you will know what lure is best each month of the trout season.
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!