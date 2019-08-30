For trout I want to fish when the water temperature is 43 to 65 degrees. For muskellunge I want to be fishing a lake when it is at 70 degrees.
In 2002 I was on Lake of the Woods with Max Michaelson, from Black River Falls, who owned the boat when he said, “Jay the water temperature is now at 70 degrees – and that is the best temperature for catching a big musky.” I was in the middle of the boat, and casting from a standing position, because the small waves coming in were disrupting my image so the fish couldn’t see me. I was using a Mud Puppy – a top water bait that has a propeller near the rear hook that will spin in the water and I believe reminds a musky of a small duck swinging in the water.
Around four in the afternoon we were fishing an area between two weed beds. I made a fifty foot cast and started to reel in the top water bait. Then I saw a wave behind the bait that closed in and grabbed the Mud Puppy. I managed to set the hooks twice and then had to play the big fish as it went under the boat. It took off for the weed bed and I managed to turn it around and keep it fighting in open water near the boat. When it was tired Max got it in a net and brought it into the boat and measured it. He said. “Jay you just caught a 52 inch musky.” He removed the hooks. And his son-in-law, sitting in the front seat, took my picture. Then I put it in the water and moved it back and forth to get water into the lungs and it slowly swam away. It was then, and still is today, the biggest musky I had caught. And I knew that the 70 degree water temperature was critical for a 52-inch musky to come up and get caught on a top water bait.
Water temperature is also important for trout to hit your lure. In 2020, on February 29, I will repeat my water experiment that I do every four years. I put four ice cubes into a glass of water, along with my stream temperature thermometer, and watch as the temperature goes down to 42 degrees and stays there until most of the ice has melted and then it slowly rises to 44 degrees and remains there until the last ice, about the size of a pencil point, melts the remaining ice and then it goes up to 45 degrees, and continues up until it reaches the room temperature. This takes about five hours to accomplish the experiment. This experiment proves to me what is happening on the trout stream.
Global warming of course has some impact on this experiment. We had a short winter in 2012 and in early February the water temperature was at 43 degrees. In the winter of 2018 the water temperature was at 43 degrees on March 2. My son and I caught some nice brown trout in an hour and a half that afternoon.
I have caught brook trout at 32 degrees and at 72 degrees. We were fishing through the ice on a lake in Northern Wisconsin containing brook trout when my dad and I caught a couple brook trout. And in 1960 I caught brook trout at water of 72 degrees. I was fishing the Brunet River between two lakes and the brook trout were hitting in the rapids where the water was receiving oxygen from the water going over the rocks. However, those are two exceptional conditions seldom happen when fishing.
Remember the 43 degrees for it is the first real time for trout to hit your lure. They seem to know the ice and snow along the bank is melting and it is time to begin feeding. How do you know if the water if 43 degrees to signal spring is coming. You must have a stream thermometer to identify it is happening. Then you will fish further and catch more trout.
It is interesting to know when chubs are in the trout stream. Because chubs of six or more inches are necessary to grow big trout. Chubs don’s spawn until the water temperature is at 72 degrees. Most of our trout streams don’t have chubs in them. However, in the larger stream that travel more than ten miles you could find some chubs. I have a theory that trout will stay in a stream of six miles or less in length, because that is closer to the spring water, and it seldom gets above 72 degrees.
So the shorter streams of six miles or less are special places to catch trout in August and September because the trout will find cooler water anywhere in that stream. In Vernon County fish Bishop Branch, Spring Coulee Creek, Hornby Creek, Cheyenne Valley Creek, Reads Creek (above County Road M); in Richland County fish Camp Creek, Elk Creek, Milancthon Creek; in Crawford County fish Citron Creek, Pine Creek, Plum Creek. On some of the streams where habitat improvement had not been performed you should get permission from the owner of the land.
re good place to fish in the warmer months as the trout can be anywhere in those streams. Usually when the water get to 72 degrees and stays there it is time for the trout to move upstream to find cooler water closer to the spring outlets.
Also, you can fish the upper six miles of any stream in our region and find trout ready to feed. Remember, that you want to be wading in the stream so you are away from falling down in a hole on the bank or walking into a hornet nest.
