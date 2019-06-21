Of course we all know that fishing trout removes stress in our lives. And you don’t have to catch trout for that to happen. It comes about from the environment where trout live. Here in this Driftless Region we feel the last rock that flowed down hill in the recent flood. And that rock is about 775 million years old. So we are connected to nature through the rocks in the stream. As we look up, through the trees, we see a bright blue sky that welcomes us to enjoy nature. People come here from Chicago where they see tall buildings rising upward, and the trees and flowing water are missing. So they come here to spend time in this region away from the speeding cars and tall building. Here they find the peace brought about by the trout that swim in clear water.
Many of the people that come here to fish are interested in the silence that we find in our valleys. In his book “One Man’s River,” O Warren Smith wrote, “It is silence I seek. must have, not only in order to catch fish, bit in order to preserve my soul alive. I am totally out of conceit with modern busy ness, there is too much doing, too much noise about it all.”
“Let a man get new idea, mechanical, social economic, whatever it may be. Let us organize it; and another organization, club, or trust is born. If I had my way, every last one of that perspiring, cacophonous down in Washington would be taken, singly out into the deep woods or down into the Grand Canyon, with blanket, matches and food and left for two months. Then would go further toward saving Democracy then all the loquacity with which the country has been deluged these past months….Words, words, words! What we need is Silence.”
O. Warren Smith continued, “Probably some readers will ask if I was not lonesome, in behind the beyond, all by myself. I have been far more solitary, lonesome , on State Street, Chicago, or Fifth Avenue, New York, when the walks were crowded with hurrying humans. One derives more help from the silent, statuesque trees which can not talk than he does from humans who can, and who pass him by with a vacant stare.”
Seventy-five years ago, O. Warren Smith, wrote something that everyone should understand today. “There is nothing more destructive of romance than to think you can take life by the throat and force it to surrender its bounties. Life is not organized that way. After all the good things come from within not without. It is what we are on the inside that determines what we find on the outside.” I have watched four people come in a restaurant, sit at a table, and pull out a cell phone without saying a word to each other. They obviously think their world is connected by the cell phone.
Sit down with a trout fisherman and they have a lot to say about the stream they just fished. They understand that although they fished that water before it is different each time. The water goes to the Gulf of Mexico and mixes with other water. Then it evaporates and comes north to fall down as rain, and wash into the earth, where it moves about on top of a rock layer to come out as a spring. And that spring carries different water than any in the past.
Tully Stroud in his book “Trout Chasers Journal” wrote, “The water that passes by with each moment, like the moment itself, will never do so again. Through we may fish the same river for a hundred years, we will never really fish the same river twice.”
“Rivers, great or small, can swallow up our cares, and like other works of nature, can be the catalysts that provide a truer sense of scale and a perspective born of seeing our own humble limits surpassed by even the simplest of natural wonders. They are places of retreat where we can find tranquility — and often a better understanding of what does and doesn’t matter in the great scheme of things.”
Tully Stroud asks, “What will it be like fifty years from now? Continuing and deadly serious challenges, such as acid rain, silting, and new dams should keep us busy until we pass the baton to our great grandchildren.” And now of course we are concerned about global warming. Will the earth heat up to where trout cannot live here in the Driftness Region. I don’t think so. Recently I fished the upper third of Milancthon Creek and it is flowing with a lot more water that it was 50 years ago. Our streams in this region have been gaining 2% more water each decade from spring water at 48 degrees. If that continues we will have trout in this region for my grandchildren to fish. Now, our springs have 10 percent more water in them than fifty years ago. The water table is rising and some farm land can no longer grow crops — the land is too wet.
We are fisherman who love being out in nature. We cast as our lures pass through the air to settle in a pool with trout. I am 86 years old and I caught my first trout 77 years ago. And my plan is to be fishing for trout on the stream, or in my mind, until the end of my life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.