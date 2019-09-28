The public is invited to a free showing of “Jerry Apps: One Room School” at the Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St. in Viroqua, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. In this one-hour program produced by Wisconsin Public Television, author Jerry Apps shares vivid stories from his time as a student at Chain O’Lake School beginning in 1939. Refreshments will be served at 3 p.m. and all who attended a country school, or taught at one, are especially welcome to share stories and reminisce.
The Oct. 12 event celebrates the centennial of the Vernon County Normal School building in Viroqua, where many rural school teachers received their training. Sponsors include the McIntosh Memorial Library, WPT’s Reel to Real program, the Vernon County Historical Society and the Temple Theatre. For more information, contact the Vernon County Museum at 608-637-7396.
