Jersey Valley Park road closure map

The yellow line on the map indicates that the Jersey Valley Park County Hwy. X west access road is closed for winter. The park, however, remains open through the winter and is accessible from the east side via Knapp Valley Road.

 Contributed photo

Because of hazardous winter weather conditions, lower lake levels and lack of trail access, the Vernon County Parks Department has closed the County Hwy. X access gate on the west side of Jersey Valley Park. The closure will also alleviate plowing and winter maintenance on the steep road during winter storm events. The park, however, remains open through the winter and is accessible from the east side via Knapp Valley Road.

“Taking low lake levels and minimal winter weather activities into consideration, we feel this the safest decision for the Parks and Highway departments,” said Parks Administrator, Martin Kennedy. "The road can be very treacherous and even unsafe for our capable Highway Department. We will keep the public updated in early spring with an expected date that the road will reopen.”

Continue to stay updated by visiting vernoncounty.org or the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests Facebook page.

