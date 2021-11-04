Jessica Anderson, Kamden Oliver named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month

Jessica Anderson and Kamden Oliver are the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for October.

Anderson’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include AP statistics, physics, AP U.S. history, band, Youth Teaching Youth Spanish I, AP language and composition, AP calculus and Chemistry II.

She plays varsity volleyball, basketball and track and field, and is a member of the student council and National Honor Society.

Anderson’s community activities include helping with coaching little girls and boys in basketball, volleyball and track at programs. She has also helped with packing backpacks for the school year for children in need of school supplies, and has volunteered at her church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Her hobbies include playing acoustic and bass guitar, playing the piano, bouldering at climbing gyms, and drawing and reading.

Anderson plans on attending either the University of Wisconsin-Madison or University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in biology and minor in foreign language, with hopes of eventually entering the medical field to be a physical therapist or family doctor.

She is the daughter of Kathryn and Joel Anderson.

Oliver’s classes this year include AP statistics, AP language and composition, individual sports, team sports, Spanish IV, anatomy and physiology, band and web design.

In school he plays baseball and basketball, serves as a class officer, plays in the band and is a member of the National Honor Society.

His community activities include coaching fifth- and sixth-grade flag football and being a youth basketball volunteer.

Oliver’s hobbies are fishing, hunting, video games and farming. He plans on attending college to major in wildlife biology.

Oliver is the son of Katie and Rickey Schwem.

