Crawford County Extension and Driftless Development INC are pleased to announce the addition of Jessica Jane Spayde as the community development extension educator for the Crawford County office of UW-Madison Division of Extension.
Spayde comes to Crawford County with dual master’s degrees in sociology and urban and regional planning, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology. She also has a wealth of experience to share with the Crawford County area, including her strong research and assessment background, her 12 years of university teaching experience, and her expertise in sustainability, food systems, and community development.
Most recently, Spayde coordinated a statewide network of food and farming organizations, “Wisconsin Local Food Network,” where she led collaborative efforts to build more local and healthy food initiatives in Wisconsin. Since moving to the Driftless area of Wisconsin in 2015, Spayde has been actively involved in many local initiatives helping to build school-to-work initiatives for local students and participating in local economic and community development groups. She served as a founding board member of the pastured pork marketing cooperative, “Driftless Area Back to the Land Cooperative,” and is currently on the Board of Directors for a domestic violence and sexual abuse organization, “Passages.”
Crawford County Ag & Extension Board, UW-Madison Division of Extension, and Driftless Development INC believe in the value of a dedicated educator in the community development position, who works to promote local communities by cultivating relationships and facilitating resources across communities.
Spayde’s position is made possible through a unique partnership between UW-Madison Division of Extension and Driftless Development, Crawford County. Driftless Development is an economic development organization committed to creating a business-friendly environment to sustain and grow Crawford County businesses, large and small, while attracting new business. Spayde will facilitate community development in tandem with Driftless Development’s economic and business development activities.
Extension and Driftless Development have several shared priorities, which include: attract more young families and younger workers; create more housing options; improve the perception of our schools and encourage school-to-work; build county-wide broadband connectivity; and revitalize core business districts and downtowns. Spayde will offer programming support for Driftless Development, INC initiatives, including the Prairie du Chien Main Street program and other downtowns in rural Crawford County.
Chat with Spayde in person at the Crawford County Extension Office at 225 N. Beaumont Road, Suite 240, Prairie du Chien, by calling 608-326-0223 or emailing Spayde@wisc.edu.
