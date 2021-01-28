Jewelry and Chocolates at VIVA Gallery

Jewelry makers Stacie Anthony, Jovy Rockey, Kirsten Skiles Ross and Zach Shane are guest artists. Stacie has a degree in metalsmithing with a foundation of fashion from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee. Her work expresses her spiritual connection to nature, specifically seen through a woman’s eyes. Her metalworked imagery is recognizable for its deep bronze patination and dark oxidation, which can be easily imagined as coming from another period in time. Jovy’s work is inspired by her appreciation for simplicity and modernism. She creates her jewelry by using cold metal forging, wire working and hammering techniques, adding semi-precious stones, glass and textured metal while still maintaining the minimalist effect. Kirsten received her BA in Anthropology from the University of Illinois and her MFA in Jewelry and Metalsmithing from San Diego State University. Since that time she has worked as an independent artist creating custom jewelry and ironwork. She has taught at several universities and art schools, including the University of Wisconsin. Zach Shane is a self-taught lapidary artist and jade carver. His passion for jade and carving techniques has taken him on an ongoing world journey and he enjoys the challenge of working with such a hard stone. He specializes in Nephrite and Jadite jade, bought from locations around the world.