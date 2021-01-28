Jewelry and Chocolates at VIVA Gallery

Valentine’s Day favorites — jewelry and chocolates — will be featured at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua throughout the month of February. Four guest artists will join VIVA’s talented jewelry makers to offer a beautiful array of necklaces, bracelets and earrings. To complement the jewelry, VIVA will carry Azizi Chocolates, handcrafted by Zara Escobar and always a quick sell-out, plus chocolate bombs made by Kelley’s Woodfired Bistro in Wonewoc.
Jewelry makers Stacie Anthony, Jovy Rockey, Kirsten Skiles Ross and Zach Shane are guest artists. Stacie has a degree in metalsmithing with a foundation of fashion from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee. Her work expresses her spiritual connection to nature, specifically seen through a woman’s eyes. Her metalworked imagery is recognizable for its deep bronze patination and dark oxidation, which can be easily imagined as coming from another period in time. Jovy’s work is inspired by her appreciation for simplicity and modernism. She creates her jewelry by using cold metal forging, wire working and hammering techniques, adding semi-precious stones, glass and textured metal while still maintaining the minimalist effect. Kirsten received her BA in Anthropology from the University of Illinois and her MFA in Jewelry and Metalsmithing from San Diego State University. Since that time she has worked as an independent artist creating custom jewelry and ironwork. She has taught at several universities and art schools, including the University of Wisconsin. Zach Shane is a self-taught lapidary artist and jade carver. His passion for jade and carving techniques has taken him on an ongoing world journey and he enjoys the challenge of working with such a hard stone. He specializes in Nephrite and Jadite jade, bought from locations around the world.
Member artists have created new work for the February show. Angela Feltes, long known for her glass torchworked beads, is moving into silversmithing and incorporating her glass work and natural stones into her latest jewelry. Natalie Hinahara has created stunning earrings with designs block-printed on birchwood. Christine Larson brings silver, wire and gemstone works. Alena Mack crafts copper and silver jewelry that frequently mimics the elements she finds in her natural surroundings. Nan Marshall creates bold jewelry from metal incorporating unusual and found objects and has recently added silversmithing to her repertoire. Raelene Roberts is a dedicated metalworker whose necklaces, earrings and bracelets have engendered a popular following. Kindred WazeeGale’s jewelry is a reflection of her relationship with the natural world, gifts from the earth shaped by her hands. And M’Lou Wilkie, known for her intricate beadwork, will offer bead knitted pouches, brick-stitch pendants, peyote-stitch earrings and necklaces, and earrings using stone beads, all in a fantastic mix of colors and shapes.
The Jewelry and Chocolates show will be featured in a live Instagram stream @vivagallerycooperative on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. The show, along with many other works of VIVA’s 25 member artists, can be seen at the gallery throughout the month of February. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main Street in Viroqua. For more information, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception remains on hold. It is normally followed by a dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, but while restaurants are impacted by gathering restrictions, Rooted Spoon is instead providing themed meals for pick-up each Thursday. Information can be found at www.rootedspoon.com.