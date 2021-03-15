Joan and Kurt Peterson: Birds of a feather protect land together in rural La Farge

Joan and Kurt were still living in Chicago when they purchased the property, and they spent many weekends getting to know it while staying in the little cabin that sits near to where they have since built a home. Then, as now, they spent a great deal of their time viewing all the wildlife activity, including some rare plants and animals they hope the conservation easement will help to protect. Knowing how important it is to have data on rare species, they document these species with natural resources agencies while providing private and protected habitat. They are active birders and are citizen-scientists who report their sightings to programs that track and record bird populations, such as eBird and Project FeederWatch – both programs of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Their land is situated within the Kickapoo Valley Reserve—Wildcat Mountain Important Bird Area – an area of focus for the Kickapoo Bird Habitat Initiative for habitat management, data collection, and public education – and they enjoy knowing their bird reports are used for that project.