"In that time, she has worked with four clerk/treasurers, four city administrators, three mayors and countless council members and employees," Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus said in a speech delivered at the meeting. "Those folks have come and gone, but Jodie still stayed. I believe she has earned a well-deserved retirement, and I wish her the best in her new endeavors. The city of Viroqua will miss her terribly, but we understand that good things await her, and we can’t hold back a star no matter how hard we try. Congratulations, Jodie, on your retirement!"