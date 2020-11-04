Jody Audetat elected Vernon County Clerk; Karen DeLap elected Treasurer

Election Day was Tuesday, and Vernon County residents helped decide the outcomes in the county, presidential, congressional, and legislative and state elections.

Vernon County Clerk Ron Hoff said between 92% and 93% of registered voters participated in the General Election.

Hoff, who is retiring as county clerk, said all of the municipalities had enough poll workers. “That was awesome. It’s a stressful job with long hours.”

Hoff said he spoke with some of the clerks, and they were happy with how Election Day went and they reported no major problems.

“Overall the municipal clerks did a good job,” Hoff said. “There were no complaints. It went smoothly.”

Hoff added his office wrapped up their duties by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

County election results

In the county election, county clerk and county treasurer races were contested.

In the race for county clerk, Jody Audetat (Republican) won the seat with 9,588 votes. Alicia Leinberger (Independent of Party) received 5,521 votes.

In the race for county treasurer, Karen DeLap (Republican) won the seat with 9,176 votes. Diane McGinnis (Honest and Ethical Independent) received 5,751 votes.

Also on the ballot was Marilyn Hauge (Republican) who ran unopposed for register of deeds; she received 12,516 votes.

The Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 in the county boardroom of the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua to conduct the official canvass of the Nov. 3 General Election results.