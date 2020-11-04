Jody Audetat elected Vernon County Clerk; Karen DeLap elected Treasurer

Election Day was Tuesday, and Vernon County residents helped decide the outcomes in the county, presidential, congressional, and legislative and state elections.
Vernon County Clerk Ron Hoff said between 92% and 93% of registered voters participated in the General Election.
Hoff, who is retiring as county clerk, said all of the municipalities had enough poll workers. “That was awesome. It’s a stressful job with long hours.”
Hoff said he spoke with some of the clerks, and they were happy with how Election Day went and they reported no major problems.
“Overall the municipal clerks did a good job,” Hoff said. “There were no complaints. It went smoothly.”
Hoff added his office wrapped up their duties by 3 a.m. Wednesday.
County election results
In the county election, county clerk and county treasurer races were contested.
In the race for county clerk, Jody Audetat (Republican) won the seat with 9,588 votes. Alicia Leinberger (Independent of Party) received 5,521 votes.
In the race for county treasurer, Karen DeLap (Republican) won the seat with 9,176 votes. Diane McGinnis (Honest and Ethical Independent) received 5,751 votes.
Also on the ballot was Marilyn Hauge (Republican) who ran unopposed for register of deeds; she received 12,516 votes.
The Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 in the county boardroom of the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua to conduct the official canvass of the Nov. 3 General Election results.
Westby school referendum
In the Westby Area School District voters saw two referendum questions on the ballot for both operational and capital needs in the district. Both questions passed.
The uncanvassed results show Question 1 passed with 2,418 yes votes; there were 1,785 no votes.
The uncanvassed results show Question 2 passed with 2,505 yes votes; there were 1,693 no votes.
Question 1 asked for authorization to exceed the revenue limit by $1,200,000, $1,500,000, and $1,800,000 over a three-year period beginning with the 2021-22 school year to sustain educational programs and to operate the district.
Question 2 asked for authorization to borrow $11,950,000 for safety, security, and site improvements, including secure entrances; ADA accessibility updates; building infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements; renovations for career and technical education, and an addition and renovation of the greenhouse at Westby Area High School.
The votes will be canvassed Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.
Presidential results
In Vernon County, voters favored Republican candidates Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence with 8,216 votes.
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (Democratic) received 7,457 votes, while Don Blankenship/William Mohr (Constitution) received 26 votes, Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Spike Cohen (Libertarian Party) received 180 votes, and Brian Carroll/Amar Patel (American Solidarity Party), received 28 votes.
Congress District 3 results
On the ballot for Congress District 3 were incumbent Ron Kind (Democratic) and Derrick Van Orden (Republican).
In the county, voters favored Kind with 8,557 votes. Van Orden received 7,258 votes.
State Senator District 32 results
In the race for State Senator District 32 were Brad Pfaff (Democratic) and Dan Kapanke (Republican).
In Vernon County, Kapanke received 8,519 votes and Pfaff 7,081.
Assembly District 96 results
On the ballot for representative to Assembly District 96 were Josefine Jaynes (Democratic) and incumbent Loren Oldenburg (Republican).
In Vernon County, voters favored Oldenburg with 8,305 votes. Jaynes received 7,142.
District Attorney results
Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell (Republican) ran unopposed and received 12,173 votes.

