The Vernon Country Democrats are hosting a Spring Social at The Landmark Center auditorium in Viroqua, Friday, May 3, from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.
The keynote speaker for the evening will be John Nichols. Nichols, associate editor of the Capital Times and national correspondent for the Nation, will discuss a range of issues important to Democratic voters and the various 2020 presidential candidates’ views on these key issues. He will answer questions after his speech.
Area youth will be participating in a Youth Speak Out, where they will raise issues they believe today’s voters should be addressing. There will be social time from 6–6:30 p.m. and a reception from from 8:15-9 p.m.
This event is sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party, and is free and open to the public.
