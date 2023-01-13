Joint watershed council meeting planned

A joint meeting of the Tainter Creek, Bad Axe River, Coon Creek Community and Rush Creek watershed councils is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Eagles Club in Viroqua. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a meal provided by the Coon Creek Community Watershed Council.

To reserve a dinner, please RSVP to CCCWC at kevin-maggie@mwt.net by noon on Monday, Jan. 16.

Following dinner, a business meeting will be conducted from 7-8 p.m.. The agenda for that meeting will be as follows:

Presentation from Brandon Larson, Vernon County Emergency Management Director – watershed council involvement in the Vernon County Integrated Preparedness Plan;

Presentation from Michael Tiboris, Policy Director and Clear Water Farms Director with the River Alliance of Wisconsin;

Sub-committee break out sessions to discuss 2023 plans, crossover topics and combined efforts.