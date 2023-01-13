 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joint watershed council meeting planned

  • 0
Watershed councils meet

The joint meeting of local watershed councils in June of 2022 was well-attended. The upcoming meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, has lots of great topics on the agenda.

 Contributed photo

A joint meeting of the Tainter Creek, Bad Axe River, Coon Creek Community and Rush Creek watershed councils is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Eagles Club in Viroqua. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a meal provided by the Coon Creek Community Watershed Council.

To reserve a dinner, please RSVP to CCCWC at kevin-maggie@mwt.net by noon on Monday, Jan. 16.

Following dinner, a business meeting will be conducted from 7-8 p.m.. The agenda for that meeting will be as follows:

  • Presentation from Brandon Larson, Vernon County Emergency Management Director – watershed council involvement in the Vernon County Integrated Preparedness Plan;
  • Presentation from Michael Tiboris, Policy Director and Clear Water Farms Director with the River Alliance of Wisconsin;
  • Sub-committee break out sessions to discuss 2023 plans, crossover topics and combined efforts.

People are also reading…

Growing up in the Poudre river watershed lends itself well to a certain lifestyle. Hally Strevey caught her first fish when she was four. from the banks of the Poudre, not far from here. like father, like daughter – nature lovers turned ecologists and what began as a lifestyle became her life's work. Because to Strevey, that's what this place represents. But as the planet warms, less snowpack means less water, and increasingly intense wildfires threaten what's left of it.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 9.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News