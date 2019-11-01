Josefine Jaynes, of Readstown, announced her intention to run for Wisconsin State Assembly in the 96th District.
Speaking at the Vernon County Democratic Party’s Fall Potluck on Sunday, Oct. 6, Jaynes highlighted her unique perspective and commitment to running a campaign that reflects the values of the district.
“The partisan deadlock we hear about each day does not serve us and does not represent us. Our elected officials need to work together to serve our communities. That’s what I pledge to do.”
The large crowd including elected officials, candidates for state and local office, and over 100 Vernon County residents, welcomed Jaynes’ announcement.
Paul Buhr, who ran for the 96th District in 2018, was among those present and supports Jaynes’ candidacy.
“I want to bring a new voice and new ideas to Madison, the voice of the all people of our district.” Jaynes invites voters to join her Facebook page “Josefine Jaynes for State Assembly” or reach out to her at josefinejaynes@gmail.com.
