Viroqua City Council

Joseph Ahler sworn in as Viroqua's Ward 3 alderperson

  • 0

Joseph Ahler was sworn in as the Ward 3 alderperson at the Viroqua City Council meeting, Sept. 14.

Ahler, who is filling the seat of Nathaniel Slack whose resignation was effective Aug. 20, was appointed Aug. 31.

The city council approved the request for a letter of support for International Dark Sky designation for the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Wildcat Mountain State Park and Tunneville Cliffs.

Dick Wallin, brought the letter request forward on behalf of the KVR. Before the vote, he said there are 15,000 acres with little or no lighting.

“The lights we have (at the KVR) are Dark Sky compliant. If we are granted (the designation) we’d have to check the parking lot lights. We have 10 years to be compliant,” Wallin said. “I’m not asking for monetary support, just to support us with our bid (for the designation).”

He said the designation could be an indirect benefit to the city because surveys taken by the KVR show close to 80 percent of KVR visitors go to Viroqua to seek goods and services.

The city council approved the renewal of COVID-19 policies in regard to emergency or administrative leave.

City Administrator Nate Torres said the policies were originally for April 1 to Dec. 31, 2020; however, with the rise in cases and community transmission he said it was “prudent” to revise. The revisions are in effect Sept. 14 to Dec. 31.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

