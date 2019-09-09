Two journaling workshops will be offered at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Nature Journaling for Families will be held Friday, Sept. 27, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This hands-on outdoor workshop will offer youth and parents time to explore nature together and create art-making about their experiences. All art materials will be provided, including watercolor paints, oil pastels, and nature journals to take home. The fee is $25/adult and child, and $10/additional child.
Nature Journaling for Adults will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-4 p.m. Explore the natural world through your own creative art-making. This guided outdoor workshop offers adults the chance to play with watercolors, oil pastels, sketching and writing in a free space. All art materials and nature journal will be provided. No art experience necessary. The fee is $30/person.
Jan Welik is the instructor for both workshops. To register for the workshops, go to http://kickapoovalley.wi.gov.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve is located at S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.
