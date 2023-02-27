“A Weaver’s Watercolors,” featuring guest artist Judith Main will be at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua through the month of March. Main is a painter and weaver living in Viroqua.

She has been a Peace Corps volunteer, a scientific illustrator of mites, a church catechist and a Montessori elementary schoolteacher. Now days she spends time working at her loom and outside painting landscapes.

Main loves textiles of all kinds and colored pencils of all hues. Currently she has been at work hand-stitching improvisational quilts and working in her journals. She paints, weaves, draws and journals because this work grounds her in the wonder of life and the realization that we are all part of something larger than ourselves. This VIVA Gallery show is a chance to express and integrate the interior and the exterior. She comes to her work with the energy of making paint sing and cloth dance.

The artist reception evening is 1st Thursday, March 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The 1st Thursday VIVA event features art, food and drink. Make it a night out. Begin at VIVA and then head to one of the many restaurants in Viroqua. Along with the monthly guest you can view the work of the 20-plus fine artist members of VIVA Gallery Art Cooperative. The gallery is at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Find more information at vivagallery.net or call 608-637-6918.