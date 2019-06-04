Great River Graziers/Kickapoo Grazing will hold Pasture Walks in June at the Berres Farm near Richland Center and at the Boland Farm near Mt. Sterling/Seneca
The first summer pasture walk is at the Claudia Berres Farm near Richland Center on Tuesday, June 11, at 10:30 am. Berres is a contract beef grazer and visitors will be looking at water systems, solar pump and water storage systems.
Directions: From Richland Center: Go north on Hwy. 80 about 2 miles to County Road A. Go left on County Road A 2.3 miles to Berres Lane on right. Turn right to farm, 21602 Berres Lane Richland Center.
The second walk is Tuesday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Don Boland Farm between Mt. Sterling and Seneca in Crawford County. The topic is "Managing Paddocks: Grass Species and Sizing Paddocks," with guest speaker Nick Baker, UW-Extension, talking about Meadow Fescue and other perennial forage species.
Directions: From Seneca: Travel 3 miles north on Hwy. 27. Don’s farm is on the right, 18732 Hwy. 27, Gays Mills.
Cynthia Olmstead, KGI project director, is coordinating the schedule this year with the help of UW-Extension agent Adam Hady (Richland/Crawford counties) and Crawford NRCS grazing agent Jacob Hawes. Contact Olmstead with any questions at info@kickpaoograzinginitiative.com or 608-606-6022. For a complete schedule and any updates/changes, go to http://www.kickapoograzinginitiative.com/events.html.
Great River Graziers has been conducting pasture walks for the past 26 years in the Crawford County area. Kickapoo Grazing Initiative is a public/private partnership in its seventh year providing rotational grazing outreach and technical assistance to farmers and landowners in the Kickapoo River Valley. If you are interested in being added to the KGI eNews list, contact Olmstead at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com.
